It's time to prove, who's the good-est boy!
MORE'S Spencer Thomas caught up with 10 Barrel Brewing’s, Emily Hilliard, about the release of its first-ever dog beer, Good-Sit Pup Ale, and the rollout that comes with another first!
Just in time for Canine Fitness Month, the brewery is calling for auditions to fill four spots on its 'Good Sit Puplete Team, the world's first-ever, brewery-sponsored, dog athlete team!
Here's how it works:
- Post a video of your pup doing their favorite sport or best trick on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.
- Tag @10barrelbrewing and use the hashtags #GoodSitSquad and #10Barrel in your post.
- Be sure to keep all social media profiles are public for viewing purposes!
10 Barrel will be accepting entries until May 14th, 2021. After submissions are clocked in, a team of human 10 Barrel athletes will judge the top finalists and pick 4 dogs to join the squad.
The Puplete team will also help promote the launch of the Good Sit Pup Ale, a glucosamine enriched malt, non-alcoholic, product for sale at all 10 Barrel locations.
The pups will also win a years' worth supply of Good Sit Pup Ale, rep 10 Barrel for the 2021-2022 season with a $100 gift card to Ruffwear, and $1000 cash to cover "competition entries, video projects, and more!
For more information, click here.
