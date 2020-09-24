Local nonagenarian Chuck Stilson volunteers for Neighborhood House, a Portland charity that helps feed and house needy families and seniors. He says because of the COVID-19 pandemic, local homeless shelters and food pantries need community support more than ever. He is holding a walkathon with his neighbors this Sunday to support both the Neighborhood House and Mainspring, a NE Portland food pantry. If you'd like to donate to Neighborhood House, visit: https://nhpdx.org/donate/ If you'd like to help Mainspring, visit: http://www.mainspringpdx.org/
90-year-old Portland man walks miles for local charities
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Downtown Portland businesses to national leaders: 'Come visit'
- Deputies make 21 arrests over two weeks in Clackamas Co. wildfire evacuation zones
- CDC test finds Oregon's youngest reported COVID-19 victim didn't have the virus
- Human remains found on property of missing man, George Atiyeh
- Suspect in deadly Nebraska shooting found dead in Hillsboro
- DHS: Oregon City newborn missing since July has been found
- DOJ designates Portland as city that permits ‘violence and destruction of property’
- Happiest state in America? It’s not Oregon; report ranks Oregon 41st
- Florida 5th grader asked to remove Hooters-themed mask
- Portland police preparing for ‘mass gathering events’ Saturday involving groups with ‘differing ideologies’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.