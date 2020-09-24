Local nonagenarian Chuck Stilson volunteers for Neighborhood House, a Portland charity that helps feed and house needy families and seniors.

Local nonagenarian Chuck Stilson volunteers for Neighborhood House, a Portland charity that helps feed and house needy families and seniors.  He says because of the COVID-19 pandemic, local homeless shelters and food pantries need community support more than ever.  He is holding a walkathon with his neighbors this Sunday to support both the Neighborhood House and Mainspring, a NE Portland food pantry.  If you'd like to donate to Neighborhood House, visit:  https://nhpdx.org/donate/   If you'd like to help Mainspring, visit: http://www.mainspringpdx.org/

