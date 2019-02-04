They say everything happens for a Riesling, and that’s certainly the case for Portland artist Michael James Schneider. Last year, after going through a breakup, he turned to two things he loves – art and wine – and built himself a new boyfriend. MORE’s Molly Riehl met up with Mike and Franz, his box wine fiancé.
Mike and Franz request your presence at their wedding Saturday at the Hi-Lo Hotel in Downtown Portland.
To learn more about The Wedding of Wine Box Boyfriend: https://www.facebook.com/events/521854161654580/
