It’s a store that will make you rethink everything you know about salt, and deepen your love for chocolate. Stephanie Domurat visits The Meadow to learn about their chocolate library that offers Portlanders the largest collection of chocolate bars in Oregon. And gets a lesson on how to make drinking chocolate that will warm up your hands and heart this season.
A Taste of the Chocolate Library at The Meadow
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.