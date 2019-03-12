March is Women’s History Month, so where better to celebrate than a place that honors one of the giants of Oregon’s past. Abigail Hall – the swanky, but feminine bar in the new Woodlark Hotel – is named after Abigail Scott Duniway, a pioneer in women’s suffrage. This bar has some serious girl power behind it that would have made Abigail Proud. MORE’s Molly Riehl sits down with owner Jennifer Quist to learn about the history behind the bar and the clever way Abigail Hall is celebrating women in March.
To learn more about Abigail Hall: https://www.abigailhallpdx.com/
