Actor-comedian Chris Gethard is based in New York, but was in Portland this past weekend to promote his new book "Lose Well." Gethard rose to fame with roles on sitcoms including "The Office" and "Broad City." He is also one of the stars of the movie "Don't Think Twice." To learn more about Chris and his book, log onto: https://chrisgeth.com/
Actor-comedian Chris Gethard in Portland
