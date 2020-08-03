Actor Josh Lucus talks about his new movie, “The Secret” – but he’s an open book when it comes to where he’s been in the Pacific Northwest during the pandemic
Actor Josh Lucus talks about his new movie, “The Secret” – but he’s an open book when it comes to where he’s been in the Pacific Northwest during the pandemic
- Actor Josh Lucus talks about his new movie, “The Secret” – but he’s an open book when it comes to where he’s been in the Pacific Northwest during the pandemic
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing newborn sought; baby and mother believed to be at risk, last seen in Oregon City
- Regis Philbin laid to rest at his alma mater, Notre Dame University
- No in-person class until November for students in Portland, Beaverton, other Oregon school districts
- Family of Oregon’s youngest suspected COVID-19 victim wants answers
- Archaeologists discover the likely source of Stonehenge's giant sarsen stones
- PPB: More than 150 bullets strike 8 apartments, 7 cars, 1 woman in NE Portland
- Police identify Portland woman found dead on Lincoln County beach
- PPB: Man shot and killed in NE Portland
- Gov. Brown announces plan for most federal officers to leave Portland; DHS Sec. Wolf refutes timeline
- Arizona train derailment causes bridge collapse and huge fire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.