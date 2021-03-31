Adelsheim Vineyard is celebrating 50 years of winemaking in the Willamette Valley by capturing and preserving history through a unique video series called “Founders Stories”.
10 of the first-generation winemakers will sit down with Founder Adelsheim Vineyard, David Adelsheim, for an interview telling the stories behind what built the Willamette Valley into what it is today.
MORE’s Spencer Thomas caught up with David Adelsheim, as well as Charley Coury, of Charles Coury Vineyard, to get an inside look at what the tribute will look like.
To watch the “Founders Stories” series, click here.
