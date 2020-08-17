Adorned in Grace Bridal and Formalwear is built on a mission to make a difference at thrift store prices, aiming to raise awareness and prevention for human trafficking and supporting survivors.
The community effort operates through a volunteer only system, selling gently used bridal gowns, formal wear dresses, veils and accessories. Proceeds from every sale are used to further their initiative to fight human trafficking in their neighborhood, while also creating youth mentoring classes and outreach events for men and women in our community.
