Every business has a story behind it, and the story behind some of the spiciest pickles you’ll ever eat is a surprisingly sweet one. Aidan’s Atomic Pickles started five years ago, when an 11-year-old boy wanted to do something nice for his mom’s birthday. Now his company is on fire. MORE’s Molly Riehl met up with Aidan and his dad to learn more.
To learn more about Aidan’s Atomic Pickles and where you can find them: https://aidansatomicpickles.com/
