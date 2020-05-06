Alloro Vineyard goes virtual with wine tasting

Do you miss wine tasting in the Willamette Valley on a sunny day? Luckily, there are still ways to get a taste of Oregon wine country without having to leave your home. Molly Riehl speaks with Alloro Vineyard’s Winemaker and General Manager Tom Fitzpatrick to hear how they’re taking wine tasting virtual.
To learn more: https://www.allorovineyard.com/
