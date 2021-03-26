Alpenrose and Easterseals Oregon are teaming up for "Bloomfest", an annual fundraiser that's been benefiting the non-profit for 30 years.
In years past, Bloomfest has relied on public events and venues to sell locally grown tulips to raise funds to support children and adults with disabilities, veterans, and seniors.
This year, Alpenrose is lending a helping hand, using its home delivery service as a main driver in distributing the flowers to folks across the Portland metro area and SW Washington.
100 percent of the proceeds will go to benefit Easterseals Oregon to fund summer camp for kids with disabilities.
The event will kick off March 29th through April 2nd, you can head to www.alpenrose.com/ to sign up and tack on an 8-dollar bouquet to your order!
For more information, click here!
