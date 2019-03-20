Come together right meow for a good time and a great cause. The local nonprofit Animal Aid is hosting its annual Pop-Up Pub event April 6, with Fox 12’s own Brian MacMillan emceeing. Photojournalist Alex Van Duyn stopped by Animal Aid to learn more.
For event information: https://animalaidpdx.org/pup2019/
