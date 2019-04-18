In 1972, the Queen of Soul, the late Aretha Franklin, spent two nights in a Baptist church in Southern California recording, what would become, the bestselling album of her career, “Amazing Grace.” When she recorded this live album, a young director named Sydney Pollack was given the task of filming it. Sydney didn’t properly sync the audio, and because of that error and then decades of legal disputes, we’re just now getting to see this historic performance.
MORE’s Molly Riehl spoke with two of the men we have to thank for that, producers Alan Elliott and Tirrell Whittley.
“Amazing Grace” is in theaters now.
