Argyle Winery is tipping their glass to creativity for the 5th year in a row, celebrating its unique collaboration with students at Pacific Northwest University College of Arts.
Each year, three PNCA students artists have the opportunity to earn a scholarship from Argyle Winery, and along with it, produce an original piece of art that’s reflective of the Wineries culture. After their pieces come to fruition, they’re printed on the ‘Art of Sparkling’ three-bottle set filled with the 2017 Argyle Vintage Brut.
The three-bottle set is available for purchase on Argyle Wineries website.
To learn more, click here. https://shop.argylewinery.com/ArtofSparklingSet2020
