A local artist scored national attention earlier this month, as some of your favorite Trail Blazers sported his custom denim during the NBA playoff season. MORE’s Molly Riehl met up with Nathan DeVaugn to hear how he turned his passion into head-turning business.
You can meet Nathan next Thursday, June 6, for an art show called “Fanhood.”1455 NW Irving St., Suite 200To follow DeVoCustoms: https://www.instagram.com/devocustoms/?hl=en
