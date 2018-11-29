She’s known around the world for her bright, inspiring illustrations. Now famed artist Lisa Congdon has a colorful storefront in Portland. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by the North Portland store to take a look.
Lisa’s store is open Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 5pm. She’ll have it open for two Saturdays, December 8th and 15th, for holiday shopping.
Address: 687 N Tillamook St suite b, Portland, OR 97227
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.