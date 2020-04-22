Artist Mike Bennett paints Portland in colors of hope – and you can too!

Portland’s most colorful social media star is spreading smiles around the Rose City, and he wants your help! Mike Bennett is known and loved for the creative cartoon characters he paints on plywood and often hides throughout the city. Now the artist, who has more than 1.2 million followers on the app TikTok, is teaming up with Miller Paint to bring hope to the people of Portland.
He talks with Molly Riehl about his latest project, The Hopefuls.
The $20 paint kits will be available today at 10am at the four Miller Paint Portland locations: Alberta, Grand Ave, Sellwood and Hollywood. You can order by calling one of the locations and picking up your kit curbside.
Proceeds with benefit Family Meal: https://www.familymealpdx.org/
To follow Mike Bennett on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mikebennettart/
To follow Mike Bennett on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mikebennettart
