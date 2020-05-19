At Magna Kusina, a meal buys a meal for those in need

There’s no question the current health crisis has been devastating for those in hospitality, but our local restaurant folks have still been going above and beyond to help others in need. One example is Chef Carlo Lamagna and his team and Magna Kusina, who are donating a meal to those in need for every meal they sell. Molly Riehl speaks with Chef Carlo about how he’s giving back through his delicious food.
To learn more about Magna Kusina: https://www.magnapdx.com/
