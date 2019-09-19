Portland’s new restaurant G-Love knows how to stand out. From the name to the concept – and even the bathrooms – G-Love will make local diners do a delicious double take. Molly Riehl stopped by the city’s first reverse steakhouse to learn more about the special sauce behind G-Love.
To learn more about G-Love: http://www.g-lovepdx.com/
