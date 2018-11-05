The Pacific Northwest is known for its amazing craft brew industry, and thanks to a new Vancouver company, it could soon be known for its craft mead, too. MORE’s Molly Riehl visits Author Mead to learn about the brewing process that’s getting so much buzz.
To learn more about Author Mead: http://authormead.com/
