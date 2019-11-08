Want to be a hero at the dinner table tonight? A new quick, convenient and delicious fried chicken spot just opened in Downtown Portland. Bae’s Chicken is brought to you by the Rose City’s king of fast-casual dining, Micah Camden, along with NFL lineman and Grant High graduate Ndamukong Suh. Molly Riehl stops by for a taste.
To learn more about Bae’s Chicken: https://www.baeschicken.com/
