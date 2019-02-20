When local glassblowing artist Robbie Frankel was a kid, he used to collect marbles and would treasure each unique glass orb. Now that he’s an adult, Robbie holds onto that childhood whimsiness and imagination to make treasures for others. MORE’s Molly Riehl met up with the talented man behind BaleFire Glass to learn more about his stunning art.
To learn more about BaleFire Glass: https://www.balefireglass.com/
To follow BaleFire Glass on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/balefireglass/?hl=en
Robbie recommends checking out his studio mate, Little Tomato Glass: https://www.littletomatoglass.com/
