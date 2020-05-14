Ballet superstar Misty Copeland gets on pointe for COVID relief

Misty Copeland danced her way into history five years ago, becoming the American Ballet Theatre’s first African American female principal dancer. Now, she’s writing a new chapter of her story, as she helps her fellow dancers around the world make it through this pandemic.
Misty and fellow ballet star Joseph Phillips brought together 32 dancers from 22 dance companies in 14 countries to perform the iconic dance Le Cygne (The Swan) in their own homes, in an effort to raise awareness and funds for dancers around the world who are suffering due to the health crisis.
Molly Riehl speaks with Misty about the Swans for Relief initiative and how she hopes the video will inspire strength and change in her industry.
To watch the video and learn more about Swans for Relief: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/swansforrelief
