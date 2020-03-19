Are you starting to miss your gym? One Portland-based studio is keeping the community moving with 15 days of free, online classes. MORE’s Molly Riehl is with barre3 Co-Founder and CEO Sadie Lincoln to hear how these classes can help energize both body and mind.
To sign up for barre3’s free online classes: https://barre3.com/
To follow barre3 on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/barre3/?hl=en
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.