Be your own brewmaster with 10 Barrel’s home brew kits

Looking for a new hobby while we’re home, practicing social distancing? Do you love beer? 10 Barrel is making it easier than ever to become an amateur brewer. The Pearl District location is offering home brew kits, filled with ingredients and step-by-step instructions. Molly Riehl talks with brewmaster Whitney Burnside and a sweet, special guest to learn more.
To learn more about 10 Barrel’s home brewing kits: https://www.toasttab.com/10-barrel-brewing-portland/v3
*Follow the link, choose the “To-go beer and wine” menu and look for the Home Brew Kits option
