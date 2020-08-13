Beaverton Night Market takes on virtual route for summer of 2020

Beaverton Night Market is returning for its sixth consecutive year, but this summer it’ll be in a virtual format. The event is hosted by the city’s Diversity Advisory Board, which plays a key role in the planning and hosting of the event each summer. This year, it’ll take place on August 14th and 15th at 7:00 p.m., showcasing 18 different vendors from our community.
This is an event that prides itself on creating a vibrant, intercultural experience, that’s based off night markets found across the globe. It’s a space for people in our community to get a taste for the emerging ethnic food, crafts, and dance on one virtual platform, from the comfort of their own home.
The experience will have pre-recorded and live segments where you can interact, comment and ask questions to each vendor being featured.
Before the event kicks off, you can purchase a craft kit that contains different items from select vendors such as, hacky sack kits, DIY shirt kits and more.
LINK: https://www.beavertonoregon.gov/1570/Beaverton-Night-Market
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.