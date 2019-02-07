We are exactly one week away from Valentine’s Day. Want to turn your romantic night into a “bella notte”? For one night only, the downtown Italian hotspot Il Solito turns into Tony’s Ristorante in a nod to the classic Disney movie, “Lady and the Tramp.” MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by to chat with Executive Chef Matt Sigler and one very special lady.
To learn more about Valentine’s Day at Il Solito: https://www.ilsolitoportland.com/events/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.