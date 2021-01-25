One Washington artist that we introduced you to a few years ago has now become a social media star. His videos on Tik Tok and Instagram have had more than 5 million views. Stephanie Domurat introduces us to the John Furniss, known to many as the Blind Woodsman, who’s inspiring people to find hope even in the darkest times. His website is, https://www.furnissstudios.com/theblindwoodsman
Blind Woodsman is inspiring millions around the world through viral videos
