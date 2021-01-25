Washington Artist John Furniss has gone viral for his heart and craft

One Washington artist that we introduced you to a few years ago has now become a social media star. His videos on Tik Tok and Instagram have had more than 5 million views. Stephanie Domurat introduces us to the John Furniss, known to many as the Blind Woodsman, who’s inspiring people to find hope even in the darkest times. His website is, https://www.furnissstudios.com/theblindwoodsman

