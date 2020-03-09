Bloom and Grow Designs lets you wear your love for Oregon around your neck.

Her jewelry is handmade with love and celebrates some of the most beautiful parts of Oregon. But the owning a successful jewelry line was never something Kathleen Riehl thought she’d be able to do. Stephanie Domurat interviews her about her inspiration behind her designs and how she wants to inspire healing and love with each piece. For more information, visithttps://www.etsy.com/shop/BloomandGrowDesigns

