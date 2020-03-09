Her jewelry is handmade with love and celebrates some of the most beautiful parts of Oregon. But the owning a successful jewelry line was never something Kathleen Riehl thought she’d be able to do. Stephanie Domurat interviews her about her inspiration behind her designs and how she wants to inspire healing and love with each piece. For more information, visithttps://www.etsy.com/shop/BloomandGrowDesigns
Bloom and Grow Designs inspire love and healing
- (KPTV)
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Global COVID-19 coronavirus cases: Interactive map by Johns Hopkins University
- Bars in Florida are giving women a secret way to alert bartenders if they feel unsafe
- Driver pulled over with expired 1997 license plate tells police 'I've been busy'
- An Oklahoma college recruiter is out of a job after he asked high schoolers to line up by skin color and hair texture
- 2 women, 5-year-old dead after head-on crash on SR 503 in Brush Prairie
- Dairy Queen blizzards are BOGO for 80 cents now through March 15
- A black female-owned company was flooded with hate speech and 1-star reviews after it was featured in a Target commercial
- You can get paid $1,000 to watch 15 hours of 'The Office'
- VIDEO: Cellphones capture aggressive road rage incident
- Hillsboro middle school student tests positive for COVID-19; district not closing school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.