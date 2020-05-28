Blowing up: Local artist goes viral for balloon-letter memes

Portland artist Michael James Schneider keeps going viral – and for good reason! He is a creative content king. Lately, Michael has been popping up all over social media for his bright, colorful photos with messages that are often written out in balloon letters. Molly Riehl talks with Michael about how his art is resonating with people during the current pandemic.
To follow Michael on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blcksmth/?hl=en
To watch the Puppets and Queen’s Facebook Live event tonight: https://www.facebook.com/events/920074741774399/
