Blue October’s Justin Furstenfeld “gets back up” in new documentary

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and platinum-selling rock star Justin Furstenfeld wants to mark the importance of the occasion by spending time with you.
Next Thursday, the Blue October lead singer is hosting the virtual world premiere of the new documentary, “Get Back Up,” which chronicles the band’s history of substance abuse and mental health struggles.
Molly Riehl speaks with Justin about the documentary and how he hopes his story can help others going through their own battles.
To join the world premiere of “Get Back Up” on May 21: https://getbackup.tv/
To join Justin’s Recovery Discussions on Tuesdays: https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=3097035210340826&ref=watch_permalink
