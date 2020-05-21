Blues by the Barn: Local singers performs virtual concerts on Fridays

We are more than two months into social distancing, and people are getting pretty creative with how they avoid going stir crazy. Molly Riehl speaks to local blue artist Rae Gordon about her virtual Blues by the Barn concerts.
Rae will livestream her concert on Friday from 6-7pm on her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/raegordon
The Neffendorfs rent their property out by the hour. If you’re interested in making a reservation, call or text Dianne. She’ll share her address once you’ve sent a payment through Venmo or PayPal.
Dianne: (503)481-4327
