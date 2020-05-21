Breath of fresh air: Oregon City family rents their outdoor space

We’ve been practicing social distancing for more than two months now. Starting to feel a little cooped up? One Oregon City family is offering part of their 7.5-acre property for others to enjoy the great outdoors, while staying safe.
Molly Riehl spoke with owner Dianne Neffendorf, who has made several spaces on her property available – from a large, fenced-in area for dogs, to a campfire, to a pen of Scottish Highland cows.
The Neffendorfs rent their property out by the hour. If you’re interested in making a reservation, call or text Dianne. She’ll share her address once you’ve sent a payment through Venmo or PayPal.
Dianne: (503)481-4327
