An inclusive playground that lies within Rogers Park in Forest Grove is open for children and adults of all abilities, in memory of Anna Dieter-Eckerdt, 6, and her sister Abigail Robinson, 11, who passed away 7 years ago after a hit and run.
MORE's Spencer Thomas toured the park with Anna and Abby's mother, Susan Dieter-Robinson, to learn more about the community-wide effort that went into bringing this magical, fairy themed space to life after tragedy.
