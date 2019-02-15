Camas is competing for a major makeover – and it needs your vote

(KPTV) - TV host Ty Pennington may be best-known for his show, “Extreme Home Makeover,” but he also has a series that gives small towns makeovers, called “Small Business Revolution – Main Street” and Camas, Washington may be the next big winner.
MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by downtown Camas to hear why the small mill town could use a revolution.
To vote for Camas, head to https://www.deluxe.com/small-business-revolution/main-street/season-four/
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
