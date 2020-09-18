(KPTV) - LPGA Golfer, Cheyenne Woods is ready to take a swing at the 49th Cambia Portland Classic but she is also making her mark on the community outside the game of golf.
Woods recently teamed up with Cambia Wealth Solutions to be a judge for a competition called, ‘Teen Voices for Racial Justice Essay Contest’, giving Oregon teens a platform to speak their truth on how they’ve combatted racism and discrimination, as well as their outlook on racial justice.
MORE’s Spencer Thomas got the chance to chat with Cheyenne about her experience, she said, “ it was eye opening and inspiring to be a part of”, and she will continue to be a voice and an avenue for conversations on this topic far beyond the Cambia Portland Classic.
The two winners of the contest were Kalie Minor, age 15, from Beaverton, she wrote, “Why I March for Equal Justice”.
And Akaisha Williams, age 16, from Portland wrote, “Uncertain Times”.
The two received an I-pad, each of their essays published in the winter issue of Portland Monthly, and a chance to donate $1,000 to a non-profit of their choosing.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.