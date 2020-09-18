(KPTV) - LPGA Golfer, Stacy Lewis, is taking on the 49th Cambia Portland Classic but she has more than the game of golf on her mind.
MORE’s Spencer Thomas caught up with her ahead of the tournament to chat about her thoughts behind the upcoming tournament and the on-going wildfires that are devastating our local communities.
She said, “ We love your community and our hearts are with you”. Later, speaking about how her job as an LPGA Golfer goes far beyond the course, she says they’re able to give back to charity through the game, that’s what’s important.
But Lewis herself is no stranger to giving back to her own community when it’s in need. The champion of the 2017 Cambia Portland Classic donated her winnings and more to Houston Relief when her community was hit by Hurricane Harvey.
She wants Oregonians to know they’re in her heart and on her mind as she takes to the course for the tournament.
