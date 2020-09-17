Cambia Portland Classic player profile: Yvonne Vinceri

(KPTV) - Yvonne Vinceri is no stranger to Portland or the game of golf, the 18 year-old amateur golfer is a senior at Riverdale Highschool and taking on her first LPGA event at the Cambia Portland Classic.
After playing her best game yet in the PDX Amateur event, Vinceri will now play alongside LPGA professionals she has looked up to since she was a little girl.
MORE’s Spencer Thomas caught up with Yvonne to learn more about her excitement for the big event and where her love for the game of golf began.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
