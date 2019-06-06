There’s a new farmer’s market in town, and it’s built out of a dream team of local vendors. MORE’s Molly Riehl heads to the Olympia Provisions market, which is open on Thursdays, to meet the woman behind Campfire Farms. Molly learns how Christina Menchini and her husband bring passion and purpose to raising their pigs.
To learn more about Campfire Farms: https://www.campfirefarms.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.