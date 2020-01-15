Do you ever feel like you have an emotional attachment to things you just don’t need anymore, so you have trouble letting them go? A Portland designer felt that way, so he decided to start making products that would speak to his nostalgic side while also providing a purpose. Candy Relics takes the old, forgotten and discarded and makes them a little sweeter for today. Stephanie Domurat meets the maker behind Candy Relics to learn all about his inspiration. For more information, head to https://candyrelics.com/
Candy Relics gives new life to old products with ceramics
