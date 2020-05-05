Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these margarita recipes

It’s Cinco de Mayo, and while we can’t go out to our favorite restaurants to celebrate, we can still create our own celebration at home. Molly Riehl seeks the advice of Portland cocktail queen Melaney Schmidt to learn how to make the perfect margarita.

To learn more about Public Provisions: https://www.instagram.com/publicprovisions/

To learn more about Landmass Wine: https://www.instagram.com/landmasswines/

Classic:

2 oz silver tequila

1 oz fresh lime

.5 curaçao (like cointreau or other)

.5 simple syrup (equal parts sugar and water)

Shake with ice

Strain into a salt rimmed glass

Garnish with an orange peel and lime wedge

Mango mezcal marg:

Muddle 4 small pieces of mango in a tin

1 oz fresh lime

.5 oz agave

.5 mezcal

1.5 oz thyme infused reposado tequila

Shake with ice

Strain into a chili salt rimmed glass and garnish with a lime

** thyme infused tequila

16 oz mason jar with 4 sprigs of thyme

Infuse for 24 hours

Strain out thyme

