Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these margarita recipes

It’s Cinco de Mayo, and while we can’t go out to our favorite restaurants to celebrate, we can still create our own celebration at home. Molly Riehl seeks the advice of Portland cocktail queen Melaney Schmidt to learn how to make the perfect margarita.
To learn more about Public Provisions: https://www.instagram.com/publicprovisions/
To learn more about Landmass Wine: https://www.instagram.com/landmasswines/
Classic:
2 oz silver tequila
1 oz fresh lime
.5 curaçao (like cointreau or other)
.5 simple syrup (equal parts sugar and water)
Shake with ice
Strain into a salt rimmed glass
Garnish with an orange peel and lime wedge
Mango mezcal marg:
Muddle 4 small pieces of mango in a tin
1 oz fresh lime
.5 oz agave
.5 mezcal
1.5 oz thyme infused reposado tequila
Shake with ice
Strain into a chili salt rimmed glass and garnish with a lime
** thyme infused tequila
16 oz mason jar with 4 sprigs of thyme
Infuse for 24 hours
Strain out thyme
