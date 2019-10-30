Día de los Muertos begins this week, and there’s a delicious way to celebrate the Mexican holiday. This Saturday, King Tide Fish & Shell’s Executive Chef Lauro Romero is teaming up with two other local chefs – Maylin Chavez of Olympia Oyster Bar and Jonathan Rendon of Departure -- for a collaboration dinner, sharing their family traditions with the Portland community. Molly Riehl stops by to learn more.
For event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dia-de-los-muertos-collaboration-dinner-tickets-75208391323?fbclid=IwAR1FOZ4Pgf_b4SIaLEe5kZY4G6Uv0GrkKCf2i_p2dEnOoHuIwz-xN35QeJQ
To learn more about King Tide Fish & Shell: https://www.kingtidefishandshell.com/
