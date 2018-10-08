Harvest season is in full swing for Oregon winemakers, and one could argue that watching the wine being made is just as fun as drinking the finished product. We know where you can do both at the same time. MORE’s Molly Riehl kicks off her shoes at Southeast Wine Collective to celebrate.
During harvest season, every Saturday at 3pm, Southeast Wine Collective hosts a harvest check-in, during which you can mingle with winemakers, watch them make wine and enjoy a glass of wine and food at Oui, the restaurant.
For more information: http://sewinecollective.com/
