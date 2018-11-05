It’s National Doughnut Day, and when you live in a town like Portland with so many delicious doughnut options, it can be tough to decide where to celebrate. MORE’s Molly Riehl went for the flakiest doughnut in town at NOLA Doughnuts.
NOLA Doughnuts has two locations – one in the Pearl District and one in Lake Oswego. Through the month of November, it’s offering a fall special called the Pumpkin Bourbon Mascarpone La’ssant Doughnut.
For more information: http://www.noladoughnuts.com/
