Celebrate National Picnic Day with kid-friendly pasta salads

Today is National Picnic Day, and just because we’re practicing social distancing, doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate! It wouldn’t be a picnic without some delicious food, would it? Chef AJ Voytko of the Porter Hotel is sharing delicious, kid-friendly ideas the whole family will want to devour.
To learn more about the Portland Exchange: https://www.instagram.com/pdxexchange/
Mac-N-Cheese Salad
1 box of your favorite Mac-n-Cheese
¼ cup yogurt
¼ cup mayonnaise
2 Tablespoons Dijon Mustard
2 Tablespoons Apple Cider Vinegar
½ cup celery, small diced
¼ cup carrot, shredded
Directions:
Cook the macaroni per the box’s directions, rinse and cool the pasta. Save the cheese packet.
Next, place yogurt, mayo, mustard and vinegar in a bowl and stir together. Add the pasta and stir to coat the pasta. Add in the celery and carrots.
Finally, shake the cheese packet over the salad and stir until well combined. Allow to sit in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
Enjoy!!!
