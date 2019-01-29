Today is National Plan for Vacation Day, and Travel Oregon is making it a day worth celebrating. Travel Oregon teamed up with hotels across the state to offer 20% off your stay if you book today, January 29th.
For more information: https://traveloregon.com/plan-your-trip/places-to-stay/plan-vacation-special-one-day-deals/?utm_source=Twitter&utm_campaign=General&utm_medium=OrganicPost&utm_content=Post&utm_term=TravelOregon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.