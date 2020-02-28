If the Winter weather is getting to you, we’ve got a reason to celebrate March! Portland Dining Month kicks of March 1st with more than 130 restaurants participating this year. Stephanie Domurat learns more about the offerings around town from some of the city’s best Chefs and Restaurants, all offering three-course meals for $33. For more information, visit https://www.travelportland.com/dining-month/?neighborhood=all&cuisine=all
Celebrate Portland Dining Month at Revelry
