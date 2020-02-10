If you’re looking to wine and dine your honey this Valentine’s Day, the 9th annual Ardiri Wine Tasting Loop will have you celebrating all weekend long. Stephanie Domurat headed out to wine country to give you a preview of the event. For more information, visit http://ardiriwine.com/valentine/
Celebrate Romance and Local Wine this Valentine’s Day
- FOX 12 Staff
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
