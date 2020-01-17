Do you love seafood? We have the event for you!

Do you love seafood? We have the event for you! Next Wednesday, King Tide Fish & Shell at the Kimpton Riverplace Hotel is celebrating shellfish season with its Winter Seafood Social. Executive Chef Lauro Romero joins Molly Riehl live in studio with the delicious details.

For ticket information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-seafood-social-tickets-88205843051

Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.